Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir): The Army on Thursday said that it has foiled a major infiltration bid in the Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir. Army officials said that a huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from the site.

According to a defence spokesperson, the Army's Sarla Battalion averted a major infiltration attempt from across the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch on the intervening Wednesday and Thursday night. “Some two to three militants laced with heavy weaponry tried to sneak into this side, however upon receiving a strong response all of them were forced to retract”, the spokesperson added.

The spokesperson also said that the fleeing intruders left a huge cache of arms and ammunition besides eatables, clothes and medicine which was recovered from the site.

Security forces had busted major narco-terror modules in the Rajouri-Poonch range in Jammu and Kashmir. According to the Additional Director General of Police (Jammu), the police and other security forces in the Rajouri-Poonch range cracked major narco-terror modules and recovered 44.47 Kg of heroin. The officer said that they also recovered some weapons including one AK 47 Rifle, two pistols, eight grenades and Rs 13.2 lakhs cash.

On Tuesday, June 13, two terrorists were killed after an infiltration bid was foiled by security forces in Machil sector of Kupwara. On May 13, security forces foiled an infiltration bid along the LoC in the border area of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district. Officials said that the infiltration attempt by the terrorist in the early hours was foiled by the alert troops. A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) suffered injuries.

