Srinagar Jammu and Kashmir Dr Jitendra Singh the Union Minister of State Independent Charge for Science and Technology and G Kishan Reddy the Union Minister of Culture and Tourism spoke at a side event on Film Tourism for Economic Growth and Cultural Preservation on Monday at the SKICC in Srinagar as part of the third Tourism Working Group meeting In his remarks Dr Singh noted that the Kashmiri young people were highly aspirational sensitive and forwardlooking who can see the enormous opportunities unfolded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the people of this country The third Tourism Working Group Meeting in Srinagar and its accompanying activities will provide employment prospects for the young people of Jammu and Kashmir since the tranquil new Jammu and Kashmir is drawing filmmakers from all over the world not only from India According to Dr Singh now is the perfect moment for events to take place in Jammu and Kashmir under PM Modi since they would enhance JampK in a variety of ways He further stated that Kashmir is going to be the most profitable costeffective and economically viable film destination According to Reddy India will be a onestop shop for film production with stunning settings skilled crew members and stateoftheart postproduction facilities that can produce jawdropping vistas and topnotch sound effects Also read Beyond bullets and bombs The G20 summit provides a kaleidoscope of filmsReddy while citing Kalhana s Rajtarangini said The Gods frequently descended to sit on the shores of Srinagar s lakes because this location has grabbed the hearts of artistes nature enthusiasts and now filmmakers who would revive the film industry in Jammu and Kashmir Jammu and Kashmir has served as the backdrop for several wellknown domestic and foreign films and the government s top priority right now is to resurrect the industry nationwide not just in Kashmir Naatu Naatu song and the documentary The Elephant Whisperers both won Oscars this year which was a historic accomplishment for us Reddy said Reddy said that because films have such a big influence on people s travel preferences they are an effective tool for promoting tourism potential K Ram Charan Teja an actor producer and businessman participated in a chat with writer and film critic Mayank Sharma while attending the event Teja who was a leading actor in the Oscarwinning movie RRR claimed in his chat that Kashmir s beauty is magical because it draws visitors to its unspoiled beauty mysterious mountains and other features According to G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant PM Narendra Modi feels that tourism has the greatest multiplier impact since it creates the most jobs and that the G20 summit would result in an increase in job creation in JampK Kant praised Kashmir for its pure beauty and claimed that it was the best location for films since it had everything the industry could ask for In the presence of Dr Singh Reddy Ram Charan and Kant a draft of the nation s film tourism strategy was releasedOn the sidelines a panel discussion aligned with the 5th priority of the Tourism Working Group highlighted the challenges associated with countryspecific enablers adopted for promoting destinations through films and also emphasised the impact of film tourism on these destinations On the sidelines a panel discussion related to the fifth objective of the Tourism Working Group addressed the difficulties in implementing countryspecific enablers for marketing travel destinations through films and the effects of film tourism on these locations