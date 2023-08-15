Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Huge crowd witnessed the 77th Independence Day celebrations in Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, where Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha unfurled the Tricolour.

Heavy security was deployed around the Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar - the main venue of the function. Internet was not snapped as has been a norm now for the last three years, while traffic moved normally as there were no restrictions in Srinagar.

At Bakshi Stadium, the Independence Day function was held after five years due to its renovation. In 2010, the Independence Day celebration was marred by an uneventful happening when a police constable Ahad Jan hurled his shoe at former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and unfurled the Tricolor. The administration had asked all government employees to participate in the Independence Day celebrations and has also kept open the venue for the general public.

Bakshi Stadium was full of spectators to witness the celebrations. However, no one without a security pass was allowed inside the main podium where Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha made his speech. Many employees and participants had brought their children along with them to see the cultural programs and the 'March Past' by the contingents of the security personnel.

Kashmir's Divisional Commissioner Vijay Kumar Bhiduri had said that the administration would allow the general public to the Independence Day function without requiring any security pass. Few social activists inside the venue spoke to ETV Bharat and said that it was a sign of peace and prosperity that people are now participating in such big events without any security hassles or fear.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in his speech said that the people of Kashmir have been freed from the shackles of fear and threats. He said people in Kashmir are equal participants in the growth and prosperity of the country.

