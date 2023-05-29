IN SMART CITY SRINAGAR HEART ATTACK PATIENT DIES ON WAY TO HOSPITAL ALLEGEDLY DUE TO TRAFFIC JAM

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): At a time when authorities are trumpeting over having developed Srinagar, the capital of Jammu and Kashmir as a 'smart city', a heart attack patient died on way to the hospital in Khayam area of the city allegedly due to traffic jam on Sunday, Medical Superintendent at the hospital said.

In a Twitter post, Dr Showkat Shah, Consultant and Head Critical Care Medicine and Medical Superintendent at Khyber Hospital in Khayam said that a 45-year-old patient having suffered a myocardial infarction, commonly known as heart attack, was received at the hospital as brought dead on Sunday. Over the reason for the patient's death.

Dr Shah said that the patient's family and attendants said that the patient was not able to reach the hospital in time due to traffic jam and it took them 40 minutes to reach to hospital. The Medical Superintendent further said that the reason for traffic jam could be wrong car parking and undue overtaking. He appealed the authorities and common people to act sensibly to such situations and make way for patients needing immediate medical intervention.

Dr Shah said that the stretch from Khayam to Dalgate in Srinagar was the worst hit in terms of traffic jam. The death of the patient allegedly due to traffic jam comes at a time when the Srinagar Municipal Corporation has been making tall claims about developing the Srinagar as a smart city. Traffic jams have been a major headache for commuters in Kashmir with motorists having to be stuck in massive gridlocks especially during peak hours.

According to a recent report by the World of Statistics, New Delhi stands at the 6th spot in the list of cities worst hit by traffic jams in the world. Lagos is the worst hit city by traffic jams, the report said.