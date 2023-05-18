Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir): Security forces on Thursday claimed to have defused a suspected Improvised Explosive Device (IED) recovered from a suspicious hideout in Mendhar area of Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. According to local inputs, a suspicious hideout was detected in Lower Kasbalari area of Mendhar by a joint team of army and police during a search operation launched in the area.

The search operation was launched following specific intelligence inputs about the presence of the suspicious hideout there. During subsequent searches by the security forces, army’s sniffer dog detected some suspicious IED, other explosive material from the hideout. A Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) of the security forces was soon rushed to the spot given its technical expertise to handle with such explosive devices.

The BDS later destroyed the suspected IED through a controlled explosion. There was no loss of life or injury to anyone in the incident. The suspected IED and other explosives were destroyed in presence of the Village Sarpanch and Numberdar, an official said. Pertinently, the busting of the hideout in Poonch district comes two weeks after security forces claimed to have busted a militant hideout and recovered a huge quantity of arms and ammunition during a search operation launched in the forest area of Ramban district.

A police official said that a search operation of J&K Police Special Operations Group (SOG) Banihal was launched in the Burzalla forest area. During the subsequent search operation, security forces recovered arms and ammunition including two Rifle grenades, one UBGL thrower, two IED types with wire, one Detonator with wire and 17 AK47 cartridges among other things.

The search operation was launched following specific inputs about a hideout of militants in the area.