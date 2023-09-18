Jammu: Defense Public Relation Officer Jammu on Monday said that the the Indian Air Force will hold a spectacular maiden airshow in Jammu on 21 September which the general public will be allowed to watch from Peer Baba Gate of Air Force station Jammu. In an exclusive interview to ETV Bharat, Defense Spokesperson Lt Col Suneel Bartwal further said that the airshow will mark the 76 years of accession of Jammu and Kashmir into the Indian Union and the Diamond Jubilee of Air Force Station Jammu.

Also read: Odisha: Suryakiran airshow held in Bhubaneswar

The IAF and Governmenment of J&K are jointly organising the maiden event. The Air Show will have the world famous IAF Air Warrior Drill team (AWDT), the Aakashganga Daredevil Skydiving team, Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT), Mi-171v helicopters and the IAF band. The world renowned Teams of Indian Air Force will carry out a display at Air Force Station Jammu from 0930-1100 on 22-22 Sep 2023.

Sources said that the IAF's Sukhoi-30 fighter aircraft will also showcase low-level aerobatics and manoeuvring during the grand event. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha is expected to be the chief guest at the event. The entry for general public is upto 9am from two gates near peer Baba Airforce Station Jammu.

Lt Colonel Suneel Bartwal said that the display will showcase the operational capability of the IAF with an aim to motivate youth to join the elite service. The spokesperson said the event will also aim to sensitise the general public to the hazards of aviation and how they can assist in aviation safety.