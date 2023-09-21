Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir): The Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Government of Union Territory Jammu and Kashmir are organising an air show at Air Force Station Jammu on September 22 to commemorate 76 years of the accession of Jammu and Kashmir into the Indian Union and to celebrate the Diamond Jubilee of Air Force Station Jammu.

According to an official statement from PRO (Defence), the show will feature an aerobatic display by Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT), which is the only 9 Aircraft Aerobatic team in Asia, Mi-17 Helicopters, a display by Air Warrior Drill Team (AWDT), the Aakashganga Daredevil Skydiving Team, and a musical performance by the IAF band.

The marquee event will showcase precise and synchronised flying performances by the nine aircraft team, flying Hawk Mk-132. In addition, slithering and small team insertion and extraction techniques by Mi-17 Medium Lift Helicopters, Free Fall by Para Jumpers and precision drill movements by the Air Warrior Drill Team will also be displayed.

Flight Lt Kanwal Sandhu said that this is the first time the Surya Kiran Acrobatic Team will perform in Jammu. She said, "Women have been getting equal opportunity, and that's why I am today in the Indian Air Force and living my dream to be a pilot. I want to tell every girl that if they dream, they can achieve everything they want."