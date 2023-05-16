Srinagar (J&K): An Indian Air Force (IAF) transport aircraft got stuck on the runway of the Leh Airport in Ladakh Union Territory on Tuesday, leading to the cancellation of all flights to and from the airport.

According to airport officials, the C17 Globemaster has experienced some technical glitches due to which no plane of private companies has been able to take off or land from the airport since Tuesday morning. The official further said, "All private airlines have been instructed to stop their services here till Wednesday morning. We hope that the runway will be clear by tomorrow morning and the Air Force transport aircraft will reach its destination."

"Due to some avoidable circumstances, today almost all flights were cancelled from IXL. Concerned agencies are continuously working on it to rectify the aforesaid circumstance and to make flights operational by tomorrow as per schedule. Further updates will be shared," Leh Airport authorities tweeted on their official handle.

Vistra has claimed on its Twitter post that its flight from Delhi to Leh is returning to Delhi as the restrictions have been imposed at Leh airport. Similarly, Air India also cancelled one of its flights while diverting the other one to Srinagar. Meanwhile, IndiGo has cancelled all four of its flights to Leh.

IndiGo replied to a Twitter user saying they regretted the inconvenience caused but it was “beyond the control of the airline”. “We assure you that our team is doing its utmost to assist the passengers in the best possible manner. Your understanding during this interim is highly appreciated,” they added.

The C-17 Globemaster is the largest aircraft asset of the Indian Air Force. In April and earlier this month, the IAF’s aircraft was used to rescue stranded Indian citizens from war-torn Sudan.

