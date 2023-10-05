HYDERABADI HALEEM CREATES BUZZ IN KASHMIR

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Amid reports over Pakistani cricketers enjoying biryani, Hyderabadi Haleem, a popular food brand based in the Telangana capital in south India is making a buzz thousands of miles up north in Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir. Hyderabadi Haleem was awarded the GI tag in the year 2010 under the food and agriculture category and has ever since become a major attraction for food buffs.

Hyderabadi Haleem is being loved by the locals during India's second GI Mahatosav, which started on Monday at Srinagar's Kashmir Haat in the city centre. Telangana's GI practitioner Ravi Swamy had a special conversation with ETV Bharat as he divulged the details over the food festival. Talking to ETV Bharat, Ravi said that in 2010, the GI tag was granted to MA Majeed, Director of Pista House and president of the Hyderabad Haleem Makers Association.

Since then, the sale of Hyderabadi Haleem has grown substantially. The positive impact is visible, Ravi said. The Telangana GI practitioner said that they have been receiving a lot of business inquiries ever since the stall has been installed in Srinagar. “More and more people are loving it. We are also serving it as a gift to visitors," he said.

Talking about the difference between Kashmiri Harissa, a special mutton dish usually eaten during winters, and Hyderabadi Haleem, he said, "Both are cousins. The difference is in the spices. Hyderabadi Haleem is more spicy and harissa is not so much. Haleem has been served in Hyderabad for centuries. But other parts of the country also make something in the name of haleem.