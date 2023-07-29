HYBRID TERRORIST ARRESTED IN SRINAGAR

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The police on Saturday claimed to have arrested a hybrid militant associated with the Al-Badar outfit from Srinagar, the summer capital of Centrally-administered Jammu and Kashmir. "A hybrid militant was arrested from the Batamalu area of Srinagar this evening. The arrested militant has been identified as Argat Yusuf, a resident of the Rajpora area of South Pulwama district," the Srinagar police informed."

Police further said, "Argat was associated with Al Bard and one Glock pistol, 20 live cartridges and two magazines were recovered from his possession. The militant was involved in several militancy operations in Pulwama and Srinagar. An FIR (number 94/2023) has been registered in Batmalon Police Station under Sections 13, 23 of APA and 7/25 Arms Act. Further action is underway.”

"Acting on specific intelligence, a small team of Srinagar police arrested a hybrid terrorist linked with proscribed terrorist outfit Al-Badr identified as Argat Yusuf, son of Mohd Yusuf Khan, a resident of Rajpora, Pulwama, from Batamaloo area of Srinagar. Incriminating materials, along with arms and ammunition, including a Pistol, 20 live rounds, and two magazines have been recovered from his possession,” the police said.

"Preliminary investigation reveals that he has been involved in terror-related activities in south Kashmir range and had come to Srinagar with the nefarious designs and was arrested before he could execute any terror attack." The police said he was involved in throwing grenades twice at security forces, the first time on a CRPF vehicle in Rajpora and on second time, at the CRPF/RR Camp at Hawal, Rajpora Pulwama. "Besides throwing grenades he was involved in pasting posters on 26/03/2023 and 10/03/2023 of Lone wolf warrior. Several terror crime cases have already been registered against him," police said.