HIGHER REACHES OF KASHMIR RECEIVE FRESH SNOWFALL RAINS DRENCH PLAINS

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): As predicted by the local Meteorological Department, higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir received overnight snowfall while rains drenched plains leading to a significant drop in the maximum temperatures, local inputs said. According to the inputs, the higher reaches of the Kashmir Valley including Razdan Pass, Pir Ki Gali, Zojjila Pass, Sinthan Top, Sonamarg and Gulmarg experienced fresh snowfall, while plains saw heavy downpour.

Due to continuous snowfall several roads including Razdan, Zojjila, Kishtwar-Anantnag and Mughal roads have been closed for traffic movement as a precautionary measure. Meanwhile, plains of Jammu and Kashmir were drenched by rains causing a further dip in the temperatures. According to local inputs, in the last 24 hours till 0830 hours on Friday morning, Srinagar received 17.5mm of rain, Qazigund 12.0mm, Pahalgam 6.4mm, Kupwara 29.8, Kokernag 5.8mm, Gulmarg 22.2mm (also 10.4 cm of snow), Jammu 42.0mm, Banihal 21.4mm, Batote 17.2mm, Bhaderwah 3.6mm and Katra 33.4mm.

Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of 6.3°C and it was around 4°C above normal for the summer capital. Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 4.7°C against and it was 6°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district. Jammu recorded a low of 13.8°C and it was normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

The Meteorological Department (MeT) has predicted gradual decrease in precipitation from late afternoon onwards. The weather forecast for the 11th to 17th indicates mainly dry conditions and warmer days, an official said. Meanwhile the district administration in Kupwara has issued an advisory amid the inclement weather conditions.

"Due to the forecast of widespread light to moderate rain or snowfall on November 9th and 10th, 2023, the residents of the district, especially those living in regions like Keran, Karnah, Machil, Budnamal, Jumugund, Nowgam, Kumkadi, and those in proximity to various streams and rivers susceptible to landslides and flash floods, are cautioned to avoid visiting these areas until the weather conditions improve," the advisory reads.