Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): As predicted by the local meteorological department, higher reaches of the Kashmir Valley on Saturday experienced a fresh spell of snow, while plains received rainfall, leading to a significant drop in the maximum temperatures, local inputs said. According to the local inputs, higher reaches of Gurez Valley in north Kashmir's Bandipora district including Razdan Pass experienced fresh snowfall, while plains saw heavy rains.

An official said that the continuous rain throughout the night and snowfall on Razdan Top and surrounding areas forced the authorities to close Bandipora-Gurez road as a precautionary measure. Authorities have also closed Sinthan Top and Margan Roads for traffic movement due to snowfall and heavy rain in the area.

Elsewhere, heavy rains lashed the plains of Kashmir valley leading to drop in the mercury forcing locals put on extra layers of clothes amid chilly weather. Meanwhile the Srinagar-Jammu national highway remained open with traffic plying as normal along the thoroughfare, which often remains blocked due to landslides during harsh winters.

Flight operations too went on as normal at the Srinagar airport. An official said that on Friday, a total of 76 flights operated to and fro at the airport with 38 flights carrying 4,586 passengers departing from the airport while as many flights carrying 4,883 passengers landing at the airport. The local Meteorological Department in Kashmir has forecast rain and snow in higher reaches on Friday night at scattered locations across Jammu and Kashmir.