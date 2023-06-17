Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The High Court Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has accorded permission to build temporary structures in and around Sonamarg, a well-known tourist destination for the facilitation of Amarnath yatris during the annual Amarnath yatra in the Kashmir Himalayas. The court has however directed to demolish the structures every year once the pilgrimage is over.

A division bench comprising of Chief Justice N Kotiswar Singh and Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi noted the possible effects of development and restoration on Sonamarg's environment and ecosystem. The court permitted the construction of only temporary shelters to accommodate the enormous number of pilgrims anticipated during the Amarnath Yatra.

Also read: J&K High Court upholds acquittal of alleged LeT associates

The court emphasized that the pertinent environmental issues are critical to Sonamarg's preservation. The court agreed to allow the erection of temporary structures in order to guarantee the supply of suitable amenities for the yatris and pilgrims before taking into consideration the prohibition order issued by the court on Mar. 27 of this year.

The court also emphasised that these constructions had to be dismantled in conformity with the existing laws when the Amarnath Yatra was over. Pertinently, the court had on Mar. 28, made it clear that there shall be no fresh construction in Sonamarg Development Area irrespective of whether there is any building permission granted for purpose by any competent authority.

Hearing a Public Interest Litigation, a division bench of Justice Sanjeev Kumar and Puneet Gupta had directed the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to take immediate steps to stop all fresh constructions in Sonamarg Development Area.