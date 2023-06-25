HI TECH DRONES DEPLOYED FOR AMARNATH YATRA

Udhampur: The security forces have deployed hi-tech drones to ensure round-the-clock surveillance for the Amarnath Yatra that will commence from July 1 for two months.

High-resolution camera fitted drones along with Remote Controlled Improvised Explosive Device (RCIED) Jammers have been placed along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44). The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officials said the drones will monitor the National Highway along with the adjoining routes and thereby ensure safety of the pilgrims during the yatra.

CRPF director general Sujoy Lal Thaosen took stock of the preparations of the security forces for the yatra on Saturday. "During his J&K visit, @sthaosen, DG @crpfindia, held a meeting with officials, scrutinising the security preparedness of the force vis-à-vis the forthcoming SANJY 2023. He instructed the officials to ardently ensure every measure, facilitating a harmonious and seamless yatra," the CRPF tweeted.

This apart, additional director general of police, Mukesh Singh also visited many towns along the highway along with senior officials for reviewing the security measures. Several rounds of meetings were held by the police and security forces to review the arrangements for the yatra.

A multi-tier security with deployment of over 60,000 security men including police, CRPF and Army have been planned for the yatra. A day before the yatra, the first batch of pilgrims will leave from the base camp in Jammu's Bhagwati Nagar on June 30.

While earlier only saints visited the site, in 1995 the pilgrimage was held for 20 days and then the duration was extended for two months from 2004 onwards. Presently, the pilgrimage is held in July and August.