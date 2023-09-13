HEROIC INDIAN ARMY CANINE KENT SACRIFICES LIFE TO PROTECT HANDLER IN TERRORIST ENCOUNTER

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir): In a heart-wrenching display of bravery and loyalty, Kent, a valiant six-year-old Golden Labrador serving in the Indian Army, made the ultimate sacrifice while shielding her handler during a perilous terrorist encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri. The nation mourns the loss of this four-legged hero, whose remarkable act of valour has touched the hearts of millions.

The fateful incident unfolded on a Tuesday during a routine search operation led by Kent and a group of dedicated soldiers in the rugged terrain of Rajouri. As they pressed forward in pursuit of their mission, terrorists suddenly unleashed a hail of gunfire upon them. In a swift and selfless response, Kent placed herself between the bullets and her handler, bravely laying down her own life to ensure the safety of her comrades.

To honour Kent's extraordinary sacrifice and unwavering dedication to duty, the Indian Army has shared a poignant video capturing the heroic canine in action during her many operations. Trained as a tracker dog, Kent had been an integral part of eight operations over her illustrious five-year career.

The video paints a vivid picture of Kent's indomitable spirit as she fearlessly leads her fellow soldiers on a search operation through thick bushes near a forested area. With an uncanny sense of purpose, she sniffs out the trail of an intruder, guiding the officers to a concealed spot within a patch of tall bushes. Kent's keen instincts and unwavering commitment shine as she barks to alert the soldiers, leading to the intruder's surrender. After ensuring the safety of her team, Kent resumes her vigilant position by her handler's side.

News of Kent's selfless act and untimely demise quickly spread across social media platforms, with an outpouring of tributes and admiration for her "supreme sacrifice" and boundless determination. "Lest We Forget India," a dedicated platform honouring national heroes, also paid heartfelt respects to Kent, underscoring her role as a silent warrior who gave her all for the nation.

In a sombre post, they stated, "Sad news coming in—Brave Canine Warrior KENT of 21 Army Dog Unit laid down her life serving in ongoing OP SUJALIGALA at Rajouri, J&K earlier today - 12 September 2023. Remember the four-legged silent warrior - her service and supreme sacrifice for the Nation."

Lt. Gen. PR Kumar, a former Army Aviation Director General, joined the nation in paying tribute to Kent, affectionately referring to her as a "Brave Yodha (Warrior)." He expressed his heartfelt salute to the courageous canine, highlighting her extraordinary service that transcended the call of duty. In a moving post on social media, he wrote, "My heartfelt salute to you Brave Yodha Kent. As usual as a soldier and canine, you served beyond the call of duty and made the ultimate sacrifice. You will remain 'Man's best Friend' forever."

She was a remarkable Labrador from the esteemed 21st Army Dog Unit, a brave and loyal companion who laid down her life in the service of her nation. Describing the tragic incident, a Defense spokesperson conveyed, "Kent was leading a column of soldiers on the trail of fleeing terrorists. It came down under heavy hostile fire," further emphasizing the challenging circumstances in which this noble sacrifice occurred.