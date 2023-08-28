HE ADVISED ME TO WORK IN GOVT SECTOR KASHMIRI WOMAN RECALLS CONVERSATION WITH FORMER PRESIDENT PRANAB MUKHERJEE AS SHE QUALIFIES JKAS EXAM

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Wajeeza, a young woman from Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir who recently qualified the prestigious Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Services (JKAS) examination is reminiscing a conversation with former President Pranab Mukherjee, who had suggested her to take up the civil services.

Wajeeza, 28, hailing from Srinagar's Baghe Mehtab, secured the 7th rank in the results of the prestigious JKAS declared by the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) on Aug. 22. Wajeeza, who secured 1058 points is among only 218 of the 787 applicants called for personal interview. In a special conversation with ETV Bharat, Wajeeza said that she considered Bharat Ratna APJ Abdul Kalam as her inspiration, and she decided to take the public service examinations on the suggestion of former president Pranab Mukherjee.

"I am much inspired by Bharat Ratna APJ Abdul Kalam", Wajeeza told ETV Bharat. Wajeeza said she first met the former president Pranab Mukherjee during an event while she was pursuing a Bachelors in Technology in Computer Sciences. “He questioned me about what I intended to do next. I thus informed him of my love for artificial intelligence.

He advised me to work in the government sector. He said that the public sector had a significant role for Kashmiri women and I can do good in it," recalled Wajeeza. Wajeeza completed her basic schooling in Srinagar, but moved to Jamia Millia Islamia in New Delhi for her higher education. Her parents both worked for the government.

The mother worked as a teacher at a government school while the father was an employee in the fisheries department. She also desired to pursue journalism, but her parents disapproved, she said. Wajeeza said that after receiving the posting, she will be giving public service her whole attention. “But I'll also attempt other difficult examinations like the IAS and IFS.

In my second attempt, I passed the JKAS. I am the first person from my area to pass the public service examination; nobody else has done it before me. I believe that the way has now been paved for others as well," she said. Over her preparation for the exam, she said, "It takes a lot of effort to pass these examinations. Long periods of study are required. I had everyone's support. They provided me with much-needed advice,” she said.

Wajeeza said she enjoys English poetry and cooking Kashmiri cuisines as a pastime. “My grandfathers, both paternal and maternal, often advised me to spend more time studying than in the kitchen. They considered education to be crucial for women," she said. Underscoring women empowerment, Wajeeza said, “Both men and women need to become more aware.

Girls should not be informed that they are paraya dhan since they are not. Everyone will take their obligations seriously if our society adheres to this religiously," she said.