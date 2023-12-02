HAVE SHOT IN SWITZERLAND BUT KASHMIR A DIFFERENT EXPERIENCE BOLLYWOOD ACTOR GUDDI MARUTI

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Famous Bollywood comic actor Guddi Maruti is in Kashmir after over three decades, but she feels the valley is as beautiful now as it was then. Guddi, the go-to comedian of the 1990s Bollywood movies is currently in Kashmir for shooting for her upcoming serial 'Pashmina'.

In a special conversation with ETV Bharat, Guddi said that 'Pashmina' is an interesting story based on Kashmir and she is playing the role of a grandmother in the serial. “I am having a lot of fun playing this role”. Over her return to Kashmir after a long period of time, Guddi said, “I have come to Kashmir after 35 years. I have shot many Bollywood films here before the 90s. However, there has been no difference in the beauty of Kashmir and the hospitality of the people here”.

Guddi said that while Kashmir is considered and known as the most beautiful place in the world, it also has a unique identity for clothing and food. “The environment in Kashmir Valley is much better and the valleys here are a great example of the beauty of the whole world. I have shot in Switzerland, America and other places around the world, but shooting in Kashmir Valley is a different experience,” Guddi said while being in awe of the scenic beauty of the valley.

The veteran actor said that she is happy that new projects are coming to Kashmir for shooting which will add to the valley's economy and provide livelihood to the locals. “Hopefully, more and more Bollywood producers and directors will turn towards Kashmir and the era of 80s will be revived again when no film was complete without shooting in Kashmir. Guddi who is shooting for the upcoming serial 'Pashmina' has been posting the pictures and videos of her visit on social media.

The serial went on air on Sony SAB from Oct, 2023. Pashmina is produced by Siddharth P. Malhotra and Sapna Malhotra under the production house Alchemy Films Private Limited.