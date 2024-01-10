SRINAGAR (Jammu and Kashmir) : In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, Dr. Shujaat Ahmad Qureshi, the Executive Officer of the J&K State Hajj Committee, claimed that based on the application received so far, draw of lots for J&K pilgrims is unlikely.

Following a bilateral agreement between the Indian government and the government of Saudi Arabia, a total of 1,75,000 pilgrims will have the opportunity to embark on the sacred journey of Hajj this year. Dr. Qureshi disclosed that out of this quota, 30 percent will be facilitated by private tour operators, while the remaining 70 percent will be managed through the Hajj Committee of India.

The Hajj Committee of India allocates its quota to states and Union territories based on the Muslim population of each region. Dr. Qureshi mentioned that J&K is set to receive a quota of 9,000, with an additional 2,000 expected through redistribution, bringing the total quota to around 11,000 pilgrims. As of now, the committee has received a total of 7,000 applications for Hajj this year, with 6,800 having completed the submission process. The remaining 200 applications are pending due to incomplete documentation.

Addressing the arrangements, Dr. Qureshi stated that the ministry has floated tenders for transportation, allowing only Indian and Saudi Airlines to participate in the bidding process. The airfare for pilgrims is determined based on these tenders. Last year, the total cost per pilgrim was Rs 3.95 lakh, with airfare from Srinagar at Rs 1.6 lakh. This year, the committee anticipates a slight relief in airfare, bringing the total package cost to around Rs 3.80 lakh. Pilgrims from J&K also have the option to embark from Delhi or Mumbai, potentially saving around Rs 50,000.

Dr. Qureshi expressed concern about the financial impact of the past two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, noting that in 2022, approximately 6,000 pilgrims from J&K undertook the sacred journey, while in 2023, the number of applications surged to 14,000. He emphasized the economic hardships faced by the people, mentioning that only 50 applications are pending due to passport issues.

Based on the current data, Dr. Qureshi indicated that a draw of lots for J&K pilgrims is unlikely. The deadline for submitting application forms is January 15, with no expectations for further extensions. Following the application process, training sessions will be scheduled.