Predawn gunfight breaks out in south Kashmir's Shopian
Published: 8 minutes ago
Predawn gunfight breaks out in south Kashmir's Shopian
Published: 8 minutes ago
Srinagar: A predawn gunfight broke out between militants and security forces in Chotigam of South Kashmir's Shopian district on Friday. As per initial inputs, a joint team of Army, Police and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Chotigam.
As the joint team of forces encircled the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off a gunfight. Meanwhile, the Kashmir Zone Police confirmed the development and wrote on social media platform X, "Encounter has started at Chotigam area of Shopian district. Shopian Police, Army & CRPF are on the job. Further details shall follow."
-
An encounter has started in the Chotigam area of Shopian district. Shopian Police, Army and CRPF are on the job. Further details shall follow: Kashmir Zone Police pic.twitter.com/pWGSIDrgyx— JAMMU LINKS NEWS (@JAMMULINKS) January 5, 2024