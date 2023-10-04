Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Kujar area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, local inputs said. has “Encounter started at Kujjar area of Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow,” a spokesman for the Jammu and Kashmir posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.
According to local inputs, the encounter broke out soon after the security forces comprising Jammu and Kashmir Police and Indian army launched a cordon and search operation following specific inputs about the presence of militants in the area. As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off a gunfight, local inputs said.