Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday said that the government is taking strict action against the "conflict profiteers" and will not spare anyone. He said that these "conflict profiteers" used to brainwash children and put guns and stones in their hands.

Addressing a two-day workshop on the mechanism for strengthening child protection system for representatives of PRIs, ULBs, police, SIRD and other stakeholders at the Kashmir Convention Centre Srinagar, Sinha said, “We have decided to take strict action against all profiteers and none of them will be spared." The administration will provide laptops to the children of Jammu and Kashmir and work towards making their future brighter.

"After August 2019, all laws that were not applicable in Jammu and Kashmir regarding protection of children are now being implemented here. This has led to the reconstitution of the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) and formulation of a rehabilitation policy for children. The focus should be on institutional care where the child should feel at home. The administration will ensure that no child is seen begging or working on the streets of Jammu and Kashmir," Sinha said.

Also Read: India-Pak dialogue is needed to weed out terrorism: Farooq Abdullah

He further said that efforts are on to make Jammu and Kashmir drug-free. "Children are getting addicted to drugs and the UT administration has announced a war against drugs and to make Jammu and Kashmir free of drugs. But, the administration alone cannot do anything. We need youth clubs, cooperation of civil society and all other people concerned to come forward," Sinha said.

Also Read: J&K: Two Army officers, DySP killed during encounter in Anantnag

At the beginning of the programme, a two-minute silence was observed in the memory and honour of the two Army officers and one police officer who died during the encounter with terrorists in Kokernag yesterday.