GIRL PUSHED BY BOYFRIEND FROM MOVING TRAIN IN BIHARS NALANDA REGAINS CONSCIOUSNESS AFTER 5 DAYS

Nalanda In a shocking incident a youth allegedly pushed his girlfriend from a moving train who regained consciousness after five days in Nalanda district of Bihar officials said on Wednesday The woman is said to be a resident of Bihar capital Patna The identity of the accused was not immediately known Local sources said that the woman and her lover were traveling in a train While traveling in the train an argument ensued between the two which escalated during the course of their travel The argument turned ugly when the agitated lover pushed the woman from the moving train due to which she fell off the speeding train in Bhagan Bigha area of Nalanda sources said Locals after noticing the girl came to the girl s rescue and shifted her to the Bihar Sharif Sadar Hospital for treatment Also read Seven girl students sustain injuries as speeding Bolero hits them in Bihar s BettiahSources at the Bihar Sharif Hospital said that the girl regained her consciousness at the hospital after five days The family members of the family later rushed to the hospital after coming to know about the matter On the revelation by the girl the family has registered a case against the accused Following the complaint local police have launched an investigation into the case A manhunt has been started to nab the accused Pertinently seven girl students were injured after a speeding SUV ploughed into them in Bihar s Bettiah on Tuesday It is said the the girls were on way to their coaching classes on bicycles when the speeding vehicle hit them on LauriaBettiah s main road The injured were rushed to the local hospital from there they were referred to the Bettiah Government Medical College and Hospital GMCH for specialised treatment The locals later caught the Bolero driver and handed over him to the police Police arrested him and also seized the vehicle