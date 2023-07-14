Srinagar: Chairman of the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP, Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday condemned the terror attack on migrant workers in the Shopian district of Kashmir late Thursday. In a statement, Azad said, “The enemies of peace are trying everything to disturb the peace and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir with their nefarious designs by carrying out such attacks on the migrant workers. I pray for the early recovery of the injured.”

"Several migrant workers from Bihar or other states visit Jammu and Kashmir not only to eke out their livelihood, but they do a great service for the people of Kashmir. We are facing a labourers shortage. The masons from Bihar make our houses. They are engaged in the construction of the roads. Hence, all political parties, including the people of Jammu and Kashmir, should come forward to condemn such incidents."

Expressing sympathy for the families of migrant workers, who work in Jammu and Kashmir, Azad urged people to ensure their safety since the labourers belong to poor strata of society, who toil hard to earn a livelihood for their families back home. “These poor migrant labourers are the backbone of Jammu Kashmir economy as daily wagers, who toil in every sphere of life in order to sustain their livelihood and targeting them is against humanity and principles of all religions,” said Azad in the statement. Azad asked the administration to ensure the safety of all migrant workers in Kashmir and provide all help to the injured at SMHS hospital. On Thursday night, terrorists opened fire on a group of workers from Bihar in Gagren village injuring three of them, who were rushed to SMHS hospital in Srinagar.