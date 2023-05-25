Kishtwar (Jammu and Kashmir): In a tragic incident, four members of a tribal family died in mountainous district of Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday night after a tree fell on the makeshift tent in which they were living, officials said. Police officials while confirming the incident said that four family members died after a tree fell on them and rescue operation was started.

The victims have been identified as Nazir Ahmed, his wife Anwar Begum, Shama Begum, wife of Showket Ahmed and Shakeela Bano, all residents of district Kathua. Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar has sanctioned Rs 50000 for the deceased family members as ex-gratia. Initially, the deaths of the tribals were attributed to a lightning strike amid inclement weather in Jammu and Kashmir.

However, it was later confirmed that a tree had fallen on the tent while the tribal family was putting up. The mishap came hours after at least seven workers were killed while another was critically injured after a cruiser vehicle of the Pakal Dul Hydro Electric Project they were traveling in skidded off the road on Wednesday morning.

The accident was reported near Dangduru Dam construction site at around 8:30 am when the cruiser vehicle bearing registration number JK06 3095 skidded off the road and plunged into a 300 ft gorge. It is learnt that the vehicle was carrying the workers, from their residences in Dachan area to the dam construction site at the time of the accident.

A major rescue operation was launched by the authorities after the accident and the bodies were moved to the nearby government hospital for postmortem examination.