Rajouri/Jammu:

In the subsequent search operation, the security forces recovered a wireless, a tape recorder and four tiffin IED box besides 23 AK rounds on Thursday, the spokesperson said. “A search party of security forces conducted a search operation in the Hayatpur-Manjakot area in District at 0630 hours. During the operation, one wireless set, a tape recorder, and 23 rounds of AK ammunition and 4 tiffin box IED were recovered,” read the statement.

A police official said that a case has been registered in this regard and further investigation into the case is going on. Significantly, Thursday's is the fourth incident since December wherein security forces have made recoveries of arms and ammunition. In the first case on Dec 7, security forces claimed to have arrested two alleged terrorist associates and recovered arms, ammunition and incriminating material from their possession in Behrote area of Budhal in Rajouri district.