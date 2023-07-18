FOUR LET ASSOCIATES ARRESTED IN CENTRAL KASHMIR POLICE

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Jammu and Kashmir Police along with security forces on Tuesday claimed to have arrested four alleged militant associates linked with militant outfit Lashkar-i-Toiba in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district. A spokesman for the Budgam Police said that the district Police along with Army's (62 RR) arrested four militant associates in Beerwah area of district Budgam.

The arrested accused have been identified as Mushtaq Ahmad Lone son of Abdul Rashid Lone, a resident of Gondipora Beerwah, Azhar Ahmad Mir, son of Nazir Ahmad Mir, a resident of Chewdara Beerwah, Irfan Ahmad Sofi son of Abdul Rashid Sofi, a resident of Arwah Beerwah and Abrar Ahmad Malik son of Abdul Ahad Malik , also a resident of Arwah Beerwah, linked with militant outfit LeT.

According to the police spokesman, incriminating materials have been recovered from the possession of the arrested. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation, he said. A case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Beerwah and investigation has been taken up.

The arrest of the alleged militant associates comes less than a month after security forces claimed to have arrested two alleged militant associates in Bijbehera area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district. Security forces also claimed to have recovered cash and ammunition from the arrested duo. The arrested duo identified as Abrar Ul Haq Katoo son of Mushtaq Ahmed Katoo, a resident of Arwani Bijbehara and Tauseef Ahmad Bhat son of Mushtaq Ahmed Bhat, a resident of Shetipora Bijbehara of Anantnag district were arrested by a joint team of Army, Police and CRPF.

A police spokesman said that Rs 1 lakh, 12 AK 47 rounds and one grenade was recovered from their possession. Earlier, on Jun 1 this year, Police said it had arrested two Lashkar-e-Toiba militant associates and recovered a cache of arms and ammunition from their possession in Kreeri area of Baramulla district in north Kashmir.