Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): While referring to the well-known Urdu poet Rahat Indori's couplet "shaakhon se toot jaayen vo patte nahin hain hum, aandhi se koi kah de ki auqaat mein rahe", four 'Horsewomen of Kashmir' introduce themselves over their participation in the recently held Auto-X race in Srinagar, the summer capital of Kashmir.

Saba Reshi, Dr. Uzma Fazli, Henaan Khan, and Mehreen Shahdad have set an example for other women in the valley by doubling up as car racers besides taking care of their families back home. Talking about their participation in the Auto-X race, Reshi, a digital banker from Peer Bagh in Srinagar, said that her brother taught her driving when she was young.

“I never saw myself participating in auto racing because there were never any such opportunities here in Kashmir. However, I entered the Auto-X race when it was held in Kashmir. During the race, I had an adrenaline rush while driving," Reshi said in an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat. She went on, "I drove a Maruti 800 at first, and now I drive several other cars including a Ford Endeavour. Drive any vehicle but drive with all of your heart. I never get scared when people pass unnecessary comments about a woman driver. People make fun saying who wears helmets while driving, but safety precautions are important during competitions. Large and automated cars should also be avoided for a race."

Over her work-life balance, she remarked, "As married people, we have responsibilities towards the house and kids. In spite of this, taking time for your interests is crucial since they make you happy. Although it's difficult, happiness comes from inside. All of this struck me greatly as well, as did a lot of other women. The first to show me appreciation was my daughter."

Driving is crucial in this day and age, therefore I learnt from my mother," Dr. Fazli, a resident of Shivpora in Srinagar, who also participated in the Auto-X race said. “I enjoy driving a car. That there are now enough female drivers in the valley is a wonderful thing. Though it takes time to alter people's perspectives, society has changed significantly in recent years," she added.

Regarding her participation in the race, she said, "We just went there. We gained a lot of knowledge regarding time trial races, including the need for preparation. My family and children gave me encouragement. It fills me with pride. You should drive but responsibly." Henaan Khan, another businesswoman from Rajbagh said, "I thought I was the best driver, but Dr Uzma, Saba, and Mehreen also drive quite well. My kids were with me during the race, and they were encouraging me to drive faster. In addition, my spouse gave me some goodies." "I have been driving since class 12," she said.

"We can do other things, why can't we drive? A person's passions are not overburdened. Once I averted an accident on the national highway due to my alertness, I remained unharmed and after that, I continued to drive," she said. Regarding her family's encouragement, she remarked, "I used to get really angry at people's prejudiced views regarding female drivers. I couldn't fathom the rationale behind their beliefs.

Driving is a talent, so why not use it if you already possess the other skills? My late father-in-law, sensing my frustration, showed me how to change a car tyre, and I've never had a problem since." From the Shalimar area of Srinagar, Mehreen, who works as an IT professional and participated in the Auto-X race, said "I had a green Gypsy when I first learned to drive in Srinagar. That's why I was well-known. I used to get teased by a lot of people. They used to drive fast behind my car and occasionally puncture it. However, I had the mental capacity to figure out the solution on my own. I fix tyres quite often."