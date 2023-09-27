New Delhi: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has deputed 100 specially trained Cobra commandos in Kashmir to assist the security forces to foil Kokernag-like attacks in future.

A senior CRPF official told ETV Bharat that the Cobra commandos will assist other security forces in tackling terrorist attacks especially those taking place in mountainous and dense forest areas of the valley. “The Cobra commandos will assist the other security agencies. If necessary, the Cobra commandos will also launch an offensive against terrorists,” the official said on condition of anonymity.

The Cobra battalion of CRPF is specially trained in jungle and guerrilla warfare. They are mostly used to counter Naxals. Following the change of strategies of Pakistan-based terrorists to attack security forces from the woods, the government has taken the decision to deploy Cobra commandos.

In one such attack carried out by the Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists from the dense forest of Kokernag in Anantnag district earlier this month, four security personnel including a Colonel and a major of Army, and a DSP of Jammu and Kashmir lost their lives.

The official said there were at least 111 terrorists including 71 foreigners active in Jammu & Kashmir He said that paramilitary forces have intensified anti-terror operations and patrolling to maintain law and order in the sensitive region. “As of date, 111 terrorists are active in J&K including 71 foreign terrorists and 40 local terrorists,” the official said.

He said that in 2022, 137 terrorists including 55 local terrorists and 82 foreign terrorists were active in the region. Giving details of the operation, the official said that 47 terrorists including nine local terrorists and 38 foreign terrorists have been neutralised so far in 2023.