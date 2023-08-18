Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir): Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday said that the body of second terrorist, who was injured in an encounter with the security forces on Aug. 5 in Gundha area of Rajouri district, has been recovered from a village in Reasi district. Police said that on Aug. 5, two Pakistani terrorists were trapped in an encounter at Gundha Khwas area.

In the encounter, one terrorist was eliminated and another one was severely injured, police said. In the operation, police said that joint teams of forces including teams of Reasi and Rajouri police were on lookout for the second terrorist, who got injured during the encounter at Gundha last Sunday but managed to escape from the site.

“On Friday morning, police said, joint teams of forces including Police, Army and CAPF recovered the body of terrorist from a gorge where he fell while trying to escape,” a police spokesman said. “The terrorist seems to be FT (Foreign Pakistani Terrorist) and suspected to be involved in many terror-crime cases in Rajouri Poonch region including recent attack on special forces at Kesari Hill and Dhangri terror incident,” said ADGP Mukesh Singh.

Jammu-based Public Relations Officer of the Indian Army, Lt Col Suneel Bartwal Friday said that the foreign terrorist died after falling down a steep cliff during a search operation in the woods of Dhakikot in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on the intervening night of Aug. 17 and 18. Bartwal said that a joint team of Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police deployed along the high ridge lines in Jungle area near Dhakikot on the night of 17 Aug observed “suspicious movement of unidentified persons”.

“When one of the suspicious persons approached the deployment site and was challenged, he tried to escape. The Army troops readjusted their positions to prevent his escape. The terrorist was seen stumbling and falling down the cliff in dense jungle,” the Army spokesman said. He added that the search party probed ahead, till the search was halted for the night due to inclement weather and dense jungle area.

“During search operation along with SOG and VDC members in early morning hours the dead body of a likely foreign terrorist was found in the jungle area. Warlike stores have also been recovered from the terrorist,” said the Army spokesman. He said that a massive search operation continues in the area to nab any hiding terrorists.