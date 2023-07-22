Flashfloods wreak havoc in Ladakh, block key roads including one connecting Leh to Siachen

Leh (Ladakh): Leh town in the Union Territory of Ladakh was hit by a flash flood on Friday night, causing huge damage to the shops and other residential properties that were flooded and blocking key roads including the one connecting Leh to the Siachen Line of Control.

The cloudburst occurred in Horzey village, which is one kilometre away from the main market, and brought water and silt with it towards the residential areas and main market, forcing people to leave their houses and come on roads during night hours.

Many shops in the famous Leh market were flooded with mud and silt water, as well as residential houses in the area, but fortunately, no loss of life was reported so far. The meteorological department had already predicted heavy rains in the Ladakh region and Jammu and Kashmir.

Officials said that Friday night, devastating flash floods damaged Shakti-Warila-Agham road at multiple locations and the resilient team of HIMANK from Border Roads Organization started immediate road maintenance and restoration operation on Saturday morning. Officials said that the team was fully committed to restoring the road quickly and ensuring safe travel for all. They said they would provide updates on progress. Travellers were advised to avoid this road.

Border Roads Organisation officials were engaged in restoring the damaged road links even as landslides and debris on the Tangtse-Changla road caused a heavy traffic jam in which several tourists were stranded for many hours.

Ladakh’s MP, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, wrote on Twitter, “Last night’s heavy rainfall resulted in damage to Leh-Nubra Road at Khardong & Khalsar villages, and Tia Nallah, causing destruction to public properties. I’ve contacted authorities, urging swift action & teams deployment for assessment and restoration at the earliest”.

LAHDC Councillor of Chushul, Konchok Stanzin wrote about the “heavy traffic jam” on the Tangtse–Changla road due to debris that came on the road. He thanked the BRO and Leh Police for responding promptly and handling the traffic jam.

