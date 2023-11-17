Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The encounter between a group of militants and security forces which broke out in Kulgam district of south Kashmir on Thursday is in its final stage after five militants were killed by the security forces on Friday, police said. In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, a spokesman for the Kashmir Zone Police said, “Kulgam Update Day 2: Five terrorists neutralized by Kulgam Police, Army, and CRPF. Incriminating materials recovered. Operation in final stage; area being sanitized”.

The identity of the slain militants was not revealed by the police at the time this report was filed. It was not known whether any more militants were hiding in the area. The gunfight broke out in Samno area of Damhal Hanjipora area of Kulgam in south Kashmir on Thursday evening after security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area following intelligence inputs about the presence of militants in the area.

After initial exchange of fire, the operation was suspended for the night due to darkness even as additional columns of security forces were called in for reinforcement. The firefight resumed between the militants and the security forces early today morning. While police did not reveal the outfits of the slain militants, unconfirmed reports suggested that they were associated with The Resistance Front (TRF), a shadow outfit of Lashkar e Toiba (LeT) militant organisation.