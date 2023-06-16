FIVE MILITANTS INVOLVED IN KILLING OF MIGRANT WORKER IN JAMMU AND KASHMIR HELD CLAIM COPS

Shrinagar: In a major breakthrough, the police on Friday claimed to have arrested five Jaish-e-Mohammed militants allegedly involved in the killing of labourer, Deepak Kumar of Udhampur, at Janglatmandi near Amusement Park (Anantnag) in south Kashmir 18 days ago.

Addressing a presser, DIG south Kashmir Rayees Mohammad Bhat (IPS) said that on the evening of May 29 at 21:14 hours, unknown gunmen on a Scooty came to the amusement park near GMC Anantnag and fired at labourer Deepak Kumar alias Deepu of Thial-Panchayat Deot Bilaspur Udhampur, causing serious injuries to him. Deepu was shifted to GMC Hospital at Anantnag by the labourers where doctors declared him brought dead. After the incident, the attackers fled the spot.

A case was registered (FIR NO 171/2023) under relevant Sections, including 302 IPC, as well as 16,18,20,39 ULAP Act and set an investigation into motion. Subsequently, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted on May 30, and the investigation was conducted and all possible technical, human and scientific evidence was collected to nab the involved accused.

"The Police on June 6 at around 2230 hours apprehended two suspects during patrolling at Semthan-Tulkhan Crossing. Their disclosure led to major breakthrough in the case. The accused persons involved in the crime were identified,” he said. Their disclosure coupled with the scientific and technical data analysis led to the recoveries of arms and ammunition and the Scooty (JK03M-0442) used in the crime," said the police officer.

“The incriminating materials were recovered from their possession. The seizures in the presence of the Executive Magistrate and two main accused persons associated with JeM/KFF outfit, who were involved in the crime, were arrested.”