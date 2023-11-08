Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The National Theater Festival being held in Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir is expected to revive the traditional theater in the Kashmir valley, sources said. The National Theater Festival is going on at Tagore Hall Srinagar. The theater festival is being organized by the Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art Culture and Linguistics and National School of Drama.

Five plays are being staged in this festival which will run for five days. On the first day of the National Theater Festival on Tuesday, the play Laila Majnoon was staged at the festival. Stakeholders associated with the festival said that the events like this will go a long way in reviving the traditional theater in the Kashmir valley.

The Jammu and Kashmir's Culture Department is working on many projects for reviving the dying culture of the place. The artists in Kashmir are positive about such an initiative and said that the scope of such festivals should be widened. The artists said that although the existence of theater was disappearing in Kashmir valley, efforts are being made by the concerned department to revive it through theater, drama festival and other stage shows.

Officials of the National School of Drama said that there is a need to bring forward the theater in the Kashmir Valley in accordance with the requirements of the modern era. On this occasion, Secretary Jammu and Kashmir Culture Department, Syed Abid Rasheed Shah said that the concerned department is focusing on providing a better platform to the emerging young artists of Kashmir.