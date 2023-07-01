Jammu and Kashmir: The 62-day-long annual Amarnath Yatra to the holy cave shrine located in South Kashmir Himalayas commenced on Saturday amid heightened security with the first batch of pilgrims starting their journey from the Nunwan Base camp towards Chandanwadi. The ecstatic pilgrims began their journey towards Amarnath cave, the abode of Lord Shiva amid chants of 'Har Har Mahadev

The pilgrimage commenced from Kashmir on the twin tracks the traditional 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam route in Anantnag district and the shorter but steep 14-km-long Baltal route in Ganderbal district.

The ecstatic pilgrims began their journey towards Amarnath cave, the abode of Lord Shiva amid chants of 'Har Har Mahadev'. The yatris were happy to see the arrangements in place. The nodal officer, Administrative Secretary Revenue, DIG South, camp director and officers of civil and police administration flagged off the batch of pilgrims.

Ahead of the Amarnath Yatra, additional 85 CRPF companies are inducted into Jammu and Kashmir for ensuring safety to the pilgrims including six woman coys.

Earlier on Friday, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha flagged off the first batch of pilgrims for the annual Amarnath Yatra from the Bhagwati Nagar camp here. Amid multi-layer security, the first batch of more than 3,400 pilgrims left for the twin base camps in Kashmir to undertake the onward journey to the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine of Lord Shiva in the south Kashmir Himalayas.

The pilgrims were escorted by CRPF troopers with area domination being done by the Army and police on the highway. The 62-day-long pilgrimage will commence from Kashmir on Saturday on the twin tracks of the traditional 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam route in Anantnag district and the 14-km shorter but steep Baltal route in Ganderbal district.

As many as 3.5 lakh pilgrims have already registered for the Yatra so far and the number is expected to increase, officials said. Jammu Deputy Commissioner Avny Lavasa said 33 accommodation centres have been set up in Jammu while Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tags will be issued at the registration centres.