EXPORTING KASHMIRI SHEEP SELLING IT AT FAIR PRICES CAN BOOST ECONOMY

Srinagar: Despite strict orders ceiling price of lamb to Rs 535, many shops are selling it at Rs 650 to Rs 700 per kg. This has led to many shops being sealed by the Jammu and Kashmir administration. The Department of Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs (FCSCA) has also come under fire for allegedly failing to keep lamb prices in check.

Muzamil Abdullah, a scientist at the Mountain Research Center for Sheep and Goat (MRCSG), spoke to ETV Bharat about this price rise and how Kashmiri sheep if offered a fair price, can export their produce in the international market. MRCSG is part of the Sher Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology Kashmir (SKUAST-K).

"It is said that the best sheep are from Jammu and Kashmir. Many question why Kashmir cannot produce enough meat on its own," Abdullah said adding that the center is researching on several kinds of sheep and goats. Speaking about the success story of Kashmiri sheep, he said that in addition to the growing number of private farms around 2000 more private farms are slated to be developed in the upcoming years. "Those who used to rear sheep and goats traditionally have now stopped. We had to motivate them to pick up sheep rearing once more. It is interesting to note that educated youth are also entering this sector," he said.

Abdul Salam Mir, director of the Kashmir Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, in a telephonic conversation with ETV Bharat said, "I have ordered our enforcement teams to seal the stores selling lamb for more than Rs 600 per kg. Tight guidelines have been put in place for those who are not abiding by the Rs 535 per kilogram ceiling. But, those who sell for more than Rs 600 will not be spared. Mutton is in plentiful supply in Kashmir."

The expensive lamb has proved to be a burden for many, especially during the holy month of Ramadan. While some consumers complain of mutton vendors being greedy and driving up prices, others complain that patients are finding it exceedingly challenging to afford soup due to such inflated lamb prices.

Referring to the price rise Abdullah said, "Winters are challenging for us. These sheep need hay and feed while being indoors. Hence, they become fairly expensive when compared to sheep from Rajasthan and other Indian states. Our sheep will be commercialised for local markets when more private farms start functioning."

On export opportunities, Abdullah said, "Why should we not export our sheep to foreign markets, if we can sell them for a reasonable price here and when they are superior to the livestock of other states in the nation? We shall purchase inexpensive imports for our own consumption from Indian markets. This will boost our economy."