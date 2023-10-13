Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Security forces on Friday claimed to have averted a major tragedy by defusing an explosive device in Handwara area of frontier district of Jammu and Kasmir in north Kashmir. According to local inputs, the explosive material was found inside a suspicious bag which was found in Ganapora area of Handwara in Kupwara district.

An official told that a suspicious bag was found lying on roadside in Ganapora area. As soon as the information about the bag was received, a joint team of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and Army's 30RR rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation, he said. Later, a Bomb Disposal Squad was also summoned to assess the suspicious bag, added the official.

He said that the personnel of the bomb disposal squad found an explosive material inside. The officer further stated that without taking any chance, the explosive device inside the suspicious bag was destroyed by the BDS. Soon after the suspicious bag was spotted, authorities suspended the vehicular traffic along the road.

The traffic was later resumed after the security forces defused the explosive device. Significantly, the recovery of the explosive device comes a day after the security forces on Thursday expressed serious concern over the recovery of arms and ammunition from different places in the Union Territory. On Wednesday, the security forces recovered a huge arms and ammunition in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir.