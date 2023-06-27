Srinagar: The population of the Jammu and Kashmir state animal, the Kashmir stag, also known as Hangul, has increased after two years, much to the pleasure of the wildlife department and wildlife enthusiasts. According to a recent survey conducted by the Wildlife Department and several Non-Govermental Organisations (NGOs), this majestic species needs urgent conservation measures to be protected. It is listed as critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List and is protected under the Indian Wildlife (Protection) Act of 1972.

The Hangul (Cervus Hanglu), one of the red deer's most widely dispersed species in the east, lives in the temperate coniferous woods of Jammu and Kashmir's western Himalayas. The species' extensive range in the mountains of Kashmir and parts of Himachal Pradesh has been drastically reduced due to habitat fragmentation and related issues. However, a recent survey has made Kashmir's Wildlife Department and Hangul enthusiasts happy.

Since 2004, the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), local research organisations and the Department of Wildlife Protection, Jammu and Kashmir (DWLP) have been actively monitoring the Hangul population in the Dachigam ecosystem. Researchers, field personnel and volunteers have been slavishly studying the population dynamics, migratory patterns and genetic health of the species using scientific techniques like transect surveys, camera trapping and genetic analysis.

There are currently 289 Hanguls in Dachigam National Park, according to a recent population monitoring operation, with an additional 14 have been surfaced in the Shikargarh region. But, a number of problems still pose a threat to the species' future. The loss of Hangul has been attributed to habitat degradation brought on by excessive livestock grazing, grass cutting, fuel and firewood collecting, as well as human trampling brought on by military personnel and government agencies operating in the area.

The Hangul population is also at risk from ecological elements like low breeding rates, altered viability and diminished genetic heterozygosity. The species' fragility is made worse by predators like the common leopard and Asiatic black bear, who predominantly prey on the fawn.

"In response to these threats, a comprehensive Conservation Action Plan (CAP) for Hangul has been formulated. The CAP emphasises landscape-level planning to restore historical habitats and establish ecological corridors, facilitating the movement and dispersal of Hangul deer. The aim is to provide the species with ample space and resources for their survival and increase genetic diversity,” the survey reads, adding that the DWLP, along with its partners, is actively engaging in awareness campaigns to rally public support for Hangul conservation.

“Educating local communities, students and tourists about the importance of protecting this unique species and its habitat is crucial to foster a sense of responsibility and stewardship. By involving local communities in conservation efforts, the plan aims at creating a sustainable model where humans and wildlife can coexist harmoniously,” the survey reads.

“To address the issue of habitat degradation, the CAP proposes stricter regulations and enforcement to minimise livestock grazing, limit grass cutting, and regulate human activities in sensitive Hangul habitats. The plan also calls for increased monitoring and surveillance to combat poaching, which remains a significant threat to the species,” the survey reads.

The survey further reads that the genetic health of the Hangul population is a cause for concern. Studies conducted by the WII and SKUAST-Kashmir have indicated a decrease in genetic heterozygosity over time leaving the species vulnerable to inbreeding depression.

To mitigate this, the CAP stresses the importance of genetic management and establishing breeding programmes to ensure the long-term survival of the species. Collaborative efforts between conservationists, researchers and wildlife authorities are crucial in implementing effective genetic management strategies.

Altaf Hussain, Wildlife Warden Central Division, while speaking to ETV Bharat over the phone said that it was a positive development to witness an increase in Hangul population after two years."In all, 261 Hanguls have been registered in the 2021 census." The population of Hangul to grow even further, he suggested that nearby corridors at Khonmoh and Tral be better guarded.