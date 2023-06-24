Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir): An Indian Army soldier was injured in an exchange of fire with terrorists who were attempting to cross the Line of Control in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Saturday.

The encounter took place in the forward Ranger Nallah area of the Gulpur sector late on Friday night when the Indian troops noticed at least three heavily armed terrorists trying to infiltrate into India under the cover of thick foliage and darkness, they said.

A soldier was injured in the brief firing and the terrorists managed to slip into the nearby dense forest. Reinforcements have been rushed to the area and a massive search operation is underway to trace and neutralise the terrorists, the officials said.

On Friday four unidentified militants were killed during an abortive infiltration bid along the Line of Control in the Machil area of frontier district Kupwara in north Kashmir. Kashmir Zone Police in a joint operation said, "Army and Police have killed four Terrorists in Kala Jungle of Machhal sector in Kupwara who were trying to infiltrate to our side from POJK."

Also read: Four militants killed during infiltration bid in north Kashmir's Kupwara: police

Earlier on Thursday, Security forces arrested two alleged militant associates in the Bijbehera area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district and recovered cash and ammunition from the duo. The militants were identified as Abrar Ul Haq Katoo son of Mushtaq Ahmed Katoo, a resident of Arwani Bijbehara and Tauseef Ahmad Bhat son of Mushtaq Ahmed Bhat, a resident of Shetipora Bijbehara of Anantnag district. (With Agency Inputs)