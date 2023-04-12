ENCOUNTER STARTED IN CHAKURA AREA OF SHOPIAN JAMMU AND KASHMIR

Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir): An encounter has started between militants and security forces in Chakura area of the Shopian district of South Kashmir, said Kashmir Zone Police. According to official sources, the security forces received a tip-off about militants hiding in the Chokura area of Shopian, after which the security forces surrounded the area and conducted a search operation. Soon after a gun battle ensued between the two sides. The exchange of fire is continuing in the area, police said.

"#Encounter has started at Chakoora area of #Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," the Kashmir Zone Police stated in a tweet.

It should be noted that on February 29, two militants and one security force personnel were killed during an encounter in the Awantipora area. DIG South Kashmir Range Mohammad Raees Butt while speaking to reporters said that the encounter was carried out cautiously as one of the militants had taken shelter in a local mosque.

He said that the other militant had taken refuge in a house where he was killed by the security forces. He said that two militants have been killed in this encounter which is a major breakthrough for security forces and police. He also said that an army officer was also killed in this encounter.

According to the DIG, the slain militant has been identified as Aqib Mushtaq Bhat, a resident of Pulwama. He also said that Aqib Ahmed was a Hizbul Mujahideen militant and was working for an organization called TRF.