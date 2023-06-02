One terrorist killed in Rajouri encounter

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir): A terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Friday morning, officials said. According to official sources, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by the army and police on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday after noticing suspicious movement in the forest area of Dassal Gujran near Rajouri.

Jammu and Kashmir Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Mukesh Singh said one terrorist was killed and the operation is going on. Officials said that the search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired upon the forces, who retaliated. The firing continued through the night.

Sources said that on Thursday, two terrorists associated with the banned outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were arrested along with arms and ammunition in Baramulla. According to the police, the security forces had placed a Mobile Vehicle Checkpoint (MVCP) at the Frestihar Waripora crossing after specific information regarding the movement of terrorists in Frestihar Kreeri village was received.

Also read: NIA arrest two wanted associates of Canada-based ‘listed terrorist’ Arsh Dhalla at Delhi airport

The terrorists tried to flee while noticing the checkpoint but were apprehended by the security forces at Frestihar Kreeri village. The arrested persons were identified as Suhail Gulzar and Waseem Ahmad Pata, said police. A case was registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Arms Act at Kreeri police station. Police recovered two Chinese Pistols, two pistol magazines and fifteen live pistol rounds from the accused. (with agency inputs)

Also read: J-K: 3 terror associates arrested in Awantipora and Shopian, incriminating materials recovered