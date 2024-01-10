Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Day after the five-year term of the elected grassroots bodies expired in Jammu Kashmir, former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday slammed the Election Commission of India saying the central election body “should hang its head in shame and apologize to the people” of J&K for failing to restore the democratic process in the region. Omar made the remarks at a presser in Srinagar on return from his foreign trip.

“The Election Commission should hang its head in shame. They should apologize to the people because the call on elections should have been taken by the commission, but it being taken by the Supreme Court of India,” Omar said while referring to the SC's directions to the Centre to hold elections in J&K by September this year. The SC passed the directions while upholding the BJP led Central government's move to abrogate Article 370, which gave a special status to erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state.

Jammu and Kashmir is awaiting an elected government since 2018 when the BJP withdrew its support to the PDP in the then coalition led by PDP President Mehbooba Mufti at the time. Taking a jibe at the Centre and the ECI, Omar said, “If India is the mother of democracy, why are we made to feel like murdering the mother in Jammu and Kashmir?” Omar said that not holding assembly, panchayat and local body elections in Jammu and Kashmir is “murder of democracy”.

The five-year period of the same panchayat and municipal bodies ended in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday Jan 9 and the State Election Commission is preparing for the review of voter lists, reservation and delimitation of OBC category. “We call India the mother of democracy in the world, but we don't know why we kill our own mother in Jammu and Kashmir with our own hands. If India is the mother of democracy, why not in Jammu and Kashmir?” Omar said.

He said that new delimitation should have been done six months ago on Panchayat and local bodies before their term ended. He said that the decision to hold elections in Jammu and Kashmir belongs to the Election Commission of India and the Centre. “But unfortunately both of them did not act and the Supreme Court had to intervene,” he said.