EIGHTH ARREST IN APRIL ATTACK ON POLICE PARTY IN J K

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday said it has nabbed from Samba district a key accused in an attack on a police party in April, making it the eighth arrest in the case.

Farman Ali alias "DC", a resident of Rakh Barotian, was allegedly involved in the April 6 attack on the police party near his village when they had gone to arrest suspected drug peddlers, a police spokesperson said. Ali, a notorious heroin smuggler, used to frequently change his identity and locations to evade arrest, the spokesman said, adding he was arrested by a police party from Vijaypur.

Samba Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Benam Tosh said all criminals and smugglers involved in the attack would be brought to justice. A case under sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Vijaypur police station, the officer said. "Police are conducting investigations in a highly professional manner and conducting searches and raids to arrest the accused involved in the case. So far, police have been successful in arresting eight accused and some more have been identified who would be arrested soon," the SSP said. (PTI)