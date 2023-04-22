Srinagar Jammu and Kashmir Eidul Fitr an auspicious festival celebrated by Muslims all over the world marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan After observing Roza fast from dawn to dusk Muslims across the world mark this joyous festival by breaking their fasts preparing special delicacies wearing new clothes and getting together with their loved ones This festival is observed by sighting the new moon The holy festival is being celebrated in the Kashmir valley with fervor as devotees throng mosques and shrines and prayed for the peace security development and prosperity of the Kashmir Valley However prayers were disallowed at the city s historic Jamia Masjid on this occasion Members of the masjid s management committee claim that because the administration forbade prayers to be held at a set hour there were none this year as wellA member of the management committee for the masjid said Today administration ordered us to hold prayers at 730 am rather than the scheduled time of 9 am They refused to let us pray at a set hour despite our pleading and petitions The historic mosque s prayers were postponed as a result of the unsuccessful negotiations EidulFitr is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal the 10th month of the Islamic lunar calendar The festival is of great significance due to the moon sighting which has been part of Islamic culture for a long time It is believed that Prophet Muhammad used to wait for news of sightings of the crescent moon as it narrated the beginning of a new monthEnding the holy month of Ramzan and starting a new spiritual journey also marks the beginning of a new Islamic year EidulFitr marks the monthlong Ramzan fasting and the beginning of Shawwal which is the tenth month per the Islamic calendar Since the observance of the moon is essential for ending Ramzan month and celebrating Eid it is celebrated in different parts on different days usually with a oneday difference Also read PM Modi greets on EidulFitr wishes for people s health wellbeingPrime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the country on the occasion of EidulFitr on Saturday and prayed for the health and wellbeing of the people Taking to Twitter PM Narendra Modi said Greetings on EidulFitr May the spirit of harmony and compassion be furthered in our society I also pray for everyone s wonderful health and wellbeing Eid Mubarak With agency inputs