Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 jolts Ladakh, no reports of damage
Published: 1 hours ago
Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Strong tremors were felt across Jammu and Kashmir, including Srinagar, after an earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck Ladakh's Kargil on Monday, officials said. No immediate report of any damage to property or loss of life has been reported. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at 03:48 pm and its origin was in Ladakh's Kargil district. "At 4:01 pm, a second earthquake of magnitude 5.1 was recorded in the region and its epicentre was Kishtwar. It followed up a series of tremors in the area (aftershocks) measuring 3.4, 3.6, and 3.8," the NCS said.
The depth of the tremor was 10 km below the surface at a latitude of 33.41 degrees and longitude of 76.70 degrees, it said. Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 4.0 had jolted Pakistan. According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred around 11:38:03 (IST) at a depth of 10 kilometres. According to the NCS, the epicentre of the earthquake was found to be at Latitude: 29.32°S and, Longitude: 70.12°W, respectively.