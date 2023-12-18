Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Strong tremors were felt across Jammu and Kashmir, including Srinagar, after an earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck Ladakh's Kargil on Monday, officials said. No immediate report of any damage to property or loss of life has been reported. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at 03:48 pm and its origin was in Ladakh's Kargil district. "At 4:01 pm, a second earthquake of magnitude 5.1 was recorded in the region and its epicentre was Kishtwar. It followed up a series of tremors in the area (aftershocks) measuring 3.4, 3.6, and 3.8," the NCS said.