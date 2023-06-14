Katra Jammu and Kashmir An earthquake measuring 43 on the Richter scale jolted Katra town of Jammu and Kashmir in the wee hours on Wednesday officials said The earthquake occurred at around 220 AM The National Centre for Seismology NCS in a Tweet informed that an earthquake with a magnitude of 43 on the Richter scale hit 81 km ENE of Katra in Jammu and Kashmir at around 220 AM Earlier on Tuesday June 13 afternoon an earthquake measuring 54 on the Richter scale jolted the DelhiNational Capital Region NCR and the neighbouring areas Officials said that the earthquake struck at 133 pm They added that the epicenter of the earthquake was located near the remote village of Gandoh Bhalessa in the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir Also read Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi parts of north IndiaOn June 11 an earthquake measuring 32 on the Richter scale hit the West Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh while on June 9 morning an earthquake of 39 magnitude struck the Union Territory of Ladakh On May 11 earthquake tremors were felt in Pithoragarh a seismically sensitive district in Uttarakhand The magnitude was measured at 31 on the Richter scale According to the report released by the NCS the epicenter of the earthquake was 32 km north of Pithoragarh The effect of this earthquake was seen in areas up to five kilometers from the district Earthquake of Magnitude38 Occurred on 22012023 085831 IST Lat 2978 amp Long 8013 Depth 10 Km Location 23km NNW of Pithoragarh Uttarakhand NCS tweetedAlso read Earthquake of magnitude 25 hits Haryana s Jhajjar