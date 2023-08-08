DIRECTOR GENERAL BSF ARRIVES AT JAMMU FRONTIER HEADQUARTERS TO REVIEW SECURITY PREPAREDNESS

Jammu: Director General of Border Security Force (BSF) Nitin Agrawal arrived at Frontier Headquarters BSF Jammu on Tuesday for a three-day visit to review the security preparedness on Jammu international border. He was welcomed by PV Rama Sastry, IPS, SDG (Western Command), DK Boora, IG, BSF Jammu and accorded an impressive guard of honour.

On Tuesday, DK Boora, IG BSF Frontier HQ Jammu gave a detailed presentation to the DG at Frontier Headquarters' BSF Paloura Camp, covering all the critical aspects of Border Security and Domination on Jammu IB & LC. DK Boora described the general security scenario of AOR (area of responsibility), covering the deployment pattern of BSF battalions and their robust domination aspects on the complete Jammu IB.

DG BSF later visited the Samba IB area where he was briefed and informed about recent threats being faced by the BSF in the Samba area, ranging from tunnelling and cross-border smuggling by Pak-based elements. A special emphasis was laid on the Drone threats posed by Pakistani Drones from across the border into Indian territory.

DG BSF was also shown the all-around domination strategy of BSF on IB covering depth area also. Later in the evening, DG BSF took a Prahari Sammelan and lauded the Jammu Frontier for maintaining the highest degree of professionalism in dominating the Borders effectively. The DG BSF interacted with Jawans on the ground and praised them for their excellent duties, dedication and professionalism.

Recipient of the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service in 2015, senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Nitin Agrawal assumed charge as a new Director General of the Border Security Force (BSF) recently.