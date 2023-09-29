Lethpora, Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir): Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Dr. Sujoy Lal Thaosen on Friday undertook a significant operational visit to Kashmir visiting RTC Srinagar (at Lethpora) and 180 Bn in Tral, Pulwama. The visit by DG CRPF, who was accompanied by high-ranking officials of the paramilitary force, is aimed to assess operational preparedness and boost the morale of CRPF personnel stationed in the region, a CRPF spokesperson said.

According the CRPF spokesperson, Dr Thaosen was accompanied by Nalin Prabhat, Additional Director General (ADG) of Jammu and Kashmir Zone CRPF, Gyanendra Kumar Verma, Inspector General (IG) of Kashmir Operations Sector CRPF, and Ajay Yadav, IG of Srinagar Sector CRPF. The visit commenced at RTC, where Dr. Thaosen inspected the facilities and engaged in interactions with the trainees.

“He shared profound words of inspiration and motivation, reaffirming the CRPF's commitment to excellence in training and operational preparedness,” the CRPF spokesperson said. The DG CRPF later proceeded to 180 Bn, where a dignified Guard of Honour was accorded to Dr Thaosen by the CRPF personnel, underscoring the highest military traditions.

In a poignant ceremony at 180 Bn, Dr. Thaosen inaugurated the Shaheed Mukesh Lal Meena Barrack, a solemn tribute to the heroes who have made supreme sacrifices in the line of duty. During an insightful Sainik Sammelan, the DG CRPF applauded the unwavering dedication of CRPF Officers and Jawans, commending their steadfast commitment to the nation's security, said the CRPF spokesperson.

“The visit culminated on a warm note as Dr. Thaosen joined the personnel for a convivial meal at Badakhana in 180 Bn. Such moments of camaraderie reinforce the bonds that define the strength and unity of CRPF,” he said. According to the spokesperson, Dr. Sujoy Lal Thaosen's visit reaffirmed the CRPF's unwavering commitment to the security and well-being of the nation.