DETERRENT MEASURES SHOULD BE TAKEN AGAINST THOSE TRYING TO THREATEN NATIONAL SECURITY SAYS BUKHARI

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari on Saturday claimed that funding for militancy in the region must be curbed as highlighted by the NIA's plea demanding the death penalty for Yasin Malik. In a tweet, Bukhari said, "The NIA's plea demanding the death penalty for Yasin Malik highlights the urgency to address militant finding in Jammu and Kashmir."

"We must ensure justice prevails and deterrent measures should be taken against those who are trying to threaten our nation's security," he added. Interestingly, Bukhari deleted this tweet a few minutes after posting it, however, not before the former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and President of the People's Democratic Party, Mehbooba Mufti, took a dig at him.

Also read: Terror funding: NIA seeks death sentence for Yasin Malik

Posting a screenshot of Bukhari's tweet, Mehbooba said, "In a democracy like India where even the assassins of a Prime Minister were pardoned, the case of a political prisoner like Yasin Malik must be reviewed and reconsidered. "Criticising Bukhari, she said, "The new political 'ikhwan' gleefully supporting his (Yasin Malik) hanging are a grave threat to our collective rights."

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday approached the Delhi High Court seeking the death penalty for the Kashmiri separatist leader, who was awarded a life term by a trial court here in a terror funding case a year ago, asserting not giving capital punishment to such a "dreaded terrorist" will result in the miscarriage of justice. The plea by the NIA has been listed for hearing on May 29 before a bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Talwant Singh.