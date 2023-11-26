Jammu: A demolition drive was carried out and a large chunk of state land was retrieved in Drabshalla area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Sunday, an official said. The anti-encroachment drive was carried out by the revenue department with the help of police and CRPF teams at Dugga village, the official said.

The official said the successful operation, conducted with requisite manpower and machinery, targeted structures, including sheds, walls and plinths, on state land. Eleven individuals have been identified as defaulters and their details have been promptly submitted to the office of Deputy Commissioner, Kishtwar Devansh Yadav, the official said.