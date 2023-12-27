Jammu and Kashmir: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to visit Rajouri-Poonch on Wednesday to take stock of the security following the recent terror attack on army vehicle that claimed the lives of four soldiers.

He announced this on his official 'X' (formerly twitter) account and wrote, "Tomorrow, 27th December, I shall be in Jammu and Rajouri".

The Minister will also hold meetings with top security officials vis-a-vis the measures being taken to combat the the tense situation amid the ongoing anti-terror operation in the region. During the visit, Singh will also interact with the local civilians there.

Army Chief General Manoj Pande visited Rajouri-Poonch on Monday and discussed security with senior Army officials. However, members of the security forces are searching for the terrorists who carried out the attack.

The heinous incident took place on December 21 in the Dhera ki Gali area when terrorists ambushed two army vehicles, resulting in the death of four soldiers.